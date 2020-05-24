Overview

Dr. Colleen Majewski, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Majewski works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Osteopenia and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.