Dr. Colleen Macinnis, MD is a Dermatologist in Mount Dora, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.



Dr. Macinnis works at Macinnis Dermatology in Mount Dora, FL with other offices in Leesburg, FL and The Villages, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Ringworm and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.