Dr. Colleen Macinnis, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (53)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Colleen Macinnis, MD is a Dermatologist in Mount Dora, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.

Dr. Macinnis works at Macinnis Dermatology in Mount Dora, FL with other offices in Leesburg, FL and The Villages, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Ringworm and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Macinnis Dermatology
    17521 US Highway 441 Ste 21, Mount Dora, FL 32757 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 350-5230
  2. 2
    Macinnis Dermatology
    27950 Us Highway 27, Leesburg, FL 34748 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 350-5230
  3. 3
    Macinnis Dermatology Villages
    1950 Laurel Manor Dr Ste 124, The Villages, FL 32162 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 350-5230

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 19, 2022
    Caring & very knowledgeable doctors & office staff. Extremely pleased with each appointment visit. Have referred friends & will continue to do so.
    — May 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Colleen Macinnis, MD
    About Dr. Colleen Macinnis, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1700828290
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Colleen Macinnis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macinnis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Macinnis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Macinnis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Macinnis has seen patients for Dermatitis, Ringworm and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Macinnis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    53 patients have reviewed Dr. Macinnis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macinnis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macinnis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macinnis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

