Overview

Dr. Colleen Linehan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Ascension St Joseph Hospital, Covenant Medical Center Harrison and MyMichigan Medical Center Alma.



Dr. Linehan works at Covenant Center for Advanced Orthopaedics in Saginaw, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.