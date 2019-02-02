Dr. Colleen Law, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Law is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colleen Law, DPM
Overview
Dr. Colleen Law, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fishersville, VA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Berwick Hospital Center.
Locations
Foot and Ankle Specialists of the Mid-Atlantic, LLC66 Parkway Ln Ste 102, Fishersville, VA 22939 Directions (434) 979-8116Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Charlottesville, VA (Abbey Road) Division2050 Abbey Rd Ste C, Charlottesville, VA 22911 Directions (434) 295-4443Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Charlottesville, VA (Rio East Ct) Division887 Rio East Ct Ste A, Charlottesville, VA 22901 Directions (434) 979-8116Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 1:30pm
Culpeper, VA Division530 Sunset Ln Ste A, Culpeper, VA 22701 Directions (540) 825-6113Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Berwick Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Conifer Health Solutions
- CorVel
- Health Net
- Humana
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- Virginia Premier
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Law was warm and caring, as well as quick and efficient.
About Dr. Colleen Law, DPM
- Podiatry
- 9 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Lehigh University
