Dr. Colleen Kenney, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Concord, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center.



Dr. Kenney works at BASS Medical Group in Concord, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.