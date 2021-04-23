Dr. Colleen Keegan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keegan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colleen Keegan, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Colleen Keegan, DO is a Dermatologist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Northwestern Medicine RMG Naperville636 Raymond Dr Ste 201, Naperville, IL 60563 Directions (630) 315-6500
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- LifeSynch
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
I took my mom to Dr. Keegan. She is a senior with mobility issues. Dr. Keegan quickly identified the problem and solution. She worked around my mother's mobility issues so that she was comfortable for the appointment. Both the dr. and nurse showed great care and consideration throughout the appointment. The communication was excellent.
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1497937106
- John H Stroger Jr Hospital of Cook County
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University
- Dermatology
Dr. Keegan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keegan accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keegan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Keegan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keegan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keegan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keegan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.