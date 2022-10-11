Dr. Colleen Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colleen Johnson, MD
Overview
Dr. Colleen Johnson, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center and University Medical Center New Orleans.
Locations
Tulane Cardiology Clinic1415 Tulane Ave Fl 4, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 420-0023
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
- University Medical Center New Orleans
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?
Dr Johnson is very knowledgeable in electrophysiology intricacies of heart failure . She is very compassionate and takes time in explaining the options for correcting irregular heart functions. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Colleen Johnson, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1528016896
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
