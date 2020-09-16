Dr. Colleen Hupp, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hupp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colleen Hupp, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine - College of Osteopathic Medicine|KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Littleton Adventist Hospital, OrthoColorado Hospital, Porter Adventist Hospital, Rose Medical Center and St. Anthony Hospital.
Locations
Lone Tree Emergency & Trauma Surgery Specialists10103 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 207, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 963-0314Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- OrthoColorado Hospital
- Porter Adventist Hospital
- Rose Medical Center
- St. Anthony Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I fully trust Dr Hupp and think she is the top in her field. There was no wait she is patient and kind and truly knowledgeable. Her staff is kind and they offered whatever they could to make my visit easy.
About Dr. Colleen Hupp, DO
- Vascular Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Missouri - Columbia|University of Missouri / Columbia Campus
- University of Kansas Medical Center|University of Kansas School of Medicine Program
- Kansas City University of Medicine - College of Osteopathic Medicine|KS UNIV OF MED &amp; BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hupp has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hupp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hupp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hupp has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Arteriovenous Shunt Creation and Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hupp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hupp. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hupp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hupp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hupp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.