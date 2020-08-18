Dr. Colleen Halloran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halloran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colleen Halloran, MD
Overview
Dr. Colleen Halloran, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Daly City, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Locations
Stephen Park MD901 Campus Dr Ste 207, Daly City, CA 94015 Directions (415) 242-5433
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My twins have been patients of Dr. Halloran since birth; they will be 11 this December. Dr. Halloran is awesome! The Office Staff are friendly, helpful & very knowledgeable. I highly recommend Dr. Halloran to families with children!
About Dr. Colleen Halloran, MD
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Halloran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Halloran accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Halloran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Halloran speaks French.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Halloran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halloran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halloran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halloran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.