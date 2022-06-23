Dr. Colleen Halfpenny, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halfpenny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colleen Halfpenny, MD
Overview
Dr. Colleen Halfpenny, MD is a Cornea & External Disease Specialist in Huntingdon Valley, PA. They specialize in Cornea & External Diseases, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Halfpenny works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Valley Eye Professionals LLC2755 Philmont Ave Ste 140, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Halfpenny?
Doctor Halfpenny restored my vision beyond my wildest expectations. She made it extremely easy. She is my favorite doctor.
About Dr. Colleen Halfpenny, MD
- Cornea & External Diseases
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1023053600
Education & Certifications
- University of California, Irvine, School of Medicine
- Wills Eye Hospital
- Cabrini Medical Center of New York City
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Halfpenny has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Halfpenny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Halfpenny works at
Dr. Halfpenny has seen patients for Corneal Erosion, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Halfpenny on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Halfpenny. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halfpenny.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halfpenny, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halfpenny appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.