Dr. Colleen Granger Hagen, MD
Dr. Colleen Granger Hagen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in La Grange Highlands, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital and Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago.
Midwest Surgical Associates Sc5201 Willow Springs Rd Ste 180, La Grange Highlands, IL 60525 Directions (708) 579-9705
Mercy Hospital and Medical Center2525 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60616 Directions (312) 567-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth La Grange
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Granger Hagen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Granger Hagen has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Granger Hagen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Granger Hagen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Granger Hagen.
