Dr. Colleen Friddell, MD
Dr. Colleen Friddell, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.
Colleen S Friddell MD2601 Elm Hill Pike Ste M, Nashville, TN 37214 Directions (615) 232-8696
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I've been seeing Dr. Colleen Frizzell since 2011. She was recommended to me by my primary care doctor. She is very patient and caring. Just mention her name and her reputation proceeds her. Dawn is her office manager, who is just so awesome! You are always welcomed with a smile and greeted by name with everyone who arrives at the office. I would highly recommend her for your child or anyone else.
About Dr. Colleen Friddell, MD
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1942332499
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Dr. Friddell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friddell accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friddell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Friddell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friddell.
