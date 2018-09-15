Overview

Dr. Colleen Friddell, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.



Dr. Friddell works at COLLEEN S FRIDDELL MD in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.