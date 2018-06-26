Dr. Colleen Foos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colleen Foos, MD
Overview
Dr. Colleen Foos, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Greeley, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Colorado Medical Center.
Locations
Banner Health Clinic2001 70th Ave Ste 300, Greeley, CO 80634 Directions (970) 810-6353
Foos OB/GYN, PC890 Poplar Church Rd Ste 108, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Directions (717) 724-3628
Hospital Affiliations
- North Colorado Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am a first time mom, and I switched to Dr. Foos’s practice half way through my pregnancy. I delivered via c-section due to a breech baby recently, and I had an extremely positive experience. Even the nurses at the hospital were complimenting Dr. Foos’s excellent care and efficiency. My recovery has been manageable thanks to her expertise. I also like that she does not recommend the use of opioid pain killers post delivery, which is very rare for doctors. I will deliver future children with her
About Dr. Colleen Foos, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1346214335
Education & Certifications
- Madigan Army Med Center
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- College of William and Mary
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Foos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foos has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Foos speaks Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Foos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foos.
