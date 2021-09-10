See All Oncologists in Hyannis, MA
Dr. Colleen Feltmate, MD

Oncology
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Colleen Feltmate, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from School Of Med State University Of Ny At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Cape Cod Hospital and Emerson Hospital.

Dr. Feltmate works at Champaign Dental Group in Hyannis, MA with other offices in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Vaginal Cancer and Fallopian Tube Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Cape Cod Hospital
    27 Park St, Hyannis, MA 02601 (508) 862-7575
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    75 Francis St Ste A3150, Boston, MA 02115 (617) 732-8840

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brigham And Women's Hospital
  • Cape Cod Hospital
  • Emerson Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Vaginal Cancer
Fallopian Tube Cancer
Anemia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Radical Hysterectomies for Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Network Health
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 10, 2021
    Professional but friendly. Highly skilled, thorough, and reassuring. I was lucky to find her.
    — Sep 10, 2021
    About Dr. Colleen Feltmate, MD

    • Oncology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1538144308
    Education & Certifications

    • Brigham and Women's Hospital
    • Brigham & Women's Hosp Harvard Med Sch
    • School Of Med State University Of Ny At Stony Brook
    Medical Education
    • Rensselaer
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Colleen Feltmate, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feltmate is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Feltmate has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Feltmate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Feltmate has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Vaginal Cancer and Fallopian Tube Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feltmate on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Feltmate. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feltmate.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feltmate, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feltmate appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

