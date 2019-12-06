Dr. Colleen Evans, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colleen Evans, DO
Dr. Colleen Evans, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Duluth, MN.
Dr. Evans works at
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building420 E 1st St Fl 3, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
She is absolutely wonderful! The whole staff was terrific! I highly recommend her.
- Oncology
- English
- Female
- Gynecological Oncology
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Dr. Evans has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evans accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Evans using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Evans works at
Dr. Evans has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evans on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans.
