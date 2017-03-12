Dr. Colleen Edwards, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edwards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colleen Edwards, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai Hospital.
The Ruttenberg Treatment Center1470 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10029 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 12:00pm
The Blavatnik Family Chelsea Medical Center325 W 15th St Fl 1, New York, NY 10011 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
A terrific doctor, smart, personable , thorough a good listener. She adds some humor and cares about her patients and their lives, not just their medical care. Dr. Edwards inspires patients to take care of themselves, that they can overcome whatever is bothering them. I wish we had started with her years ago, instead of just recently. Thank you Dr. Edwards
- Hematology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1750304267
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Dr. Edwards has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edwards accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edwards has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edwards on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edwards.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edwards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edwards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.