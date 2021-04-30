Dr. Colleen Dzikowski, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dzikowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colleen Dzikowski, DPM
Overview
Dr. Colleen Dzikowski, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Margate, FL. They graduated from Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.
Locations
Colleen Dzikowski DPM5800 Colonial Dr Ste 203, Margate, FL 33063 Directions (754) 280-0797
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor! I saw her in the office in Fort Lauderdale. Got an appointment without a problem. No waiting. Took her two minutes to figure out my issue. Explained everything clearly. Walking without a problem for the first time in two weeks. Highly recommended
About Dr. Colleen Dzikowski, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Florida Medical Center South
- Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dzikowski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dzikowski accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dzikowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Dzikowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dzikowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dzikowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dzikowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.