Dr. Colleen Crandell, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Colleen Crandell, DO is a dermatologist in Endwell, NY. Dr. Crandell completed a residency at Suny. She currently practices at SOUTHERN TIER DERMATOLOGY AND AESTHETICS and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital. She accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
-
1
Southern Tier Dermatology and Aesthetics333 Hooper Rd, Endwell, NY 13760 Directions (607) 729-2777
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Humana
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
About Dr. Colleen Crandell, DO
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1144269176
Education & Certifications
- Suny
- St Barnabas Hospital
- Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
Admitting Hospitals
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Crandell?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crandell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crandell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crandell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crandell has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Excision of Skin Cancer and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crandell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Crandell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crandell.
