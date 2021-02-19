Overview

Dr. Colleen Coleman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Coleman works at Newport Irvine Surgical Specialists- NISS in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, Soft Tissue Tumor Removal and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.