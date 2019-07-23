Overview

Dr. Colleen Christian, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Christian works at Ophthalmic Associates in Lansdale, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.