Dr. Colleen Cherry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cherry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colleen Cherry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Colleen Cherry, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Cherry works at
Locations
-
1
Northside/Northpoint OB-GYN5780 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 295, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 255-3633Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Marietta Office3618 Sandy Plains Rd, Marietta, GA 30066 Directions (404) 255-0621Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
-
3
Atlanta Womens Health Group11975 Morris Rd Ste 310, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (770) 752-0824
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cherry?
Dr. Cherry is an amazing OB/GYN. I started going to her when I was first pregnant and will continue to see her during my regular GYN visits. She is professional and very helpful with all questions I had. She takes time to understand her patients and any concerns they may have during the visit. As a patient, the most important thing for me other than adequate healthcare is a physician that listens and hears me. I can't say enough good things about Dr. Cherry!
About Dr. Colleen Cherry, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1700103454
Education & Certifications
- Carolinas Medical Center
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- University Of Georgia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cherry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cherry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cherry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cherry works at
Dr. Cherry has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cherry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Cherry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cherry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cherry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cherry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.