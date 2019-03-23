Dr. Colleen Cavanaugh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cavanaugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colleen Cavanaugh, MD
Overview
Dr. Colleen Cavanaugh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital.
Dr. Cavanaugh works at
Locations
-
1
Partners in Obstetrics and Gynecology333 School St Ste 205, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Directions (401) 724-0600
-
2
Louis A Fragola Jr MD Ltd1525 Wampanoag Trl, Riverside, RI 02915 Directions (401) 724-0600
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cavanaugh?
Actually listened when I told her I was having problems - I’ve gone through THREE ob/gyn doctors (more rude people seeing my personal parts than I’d care for!) and she assessed and appropriately diagnosed me in almost no time, with all the patience in the world
About Dr. Colleen Cavanaugh, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1962460980
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cavanaugh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cavanaugh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cavanaugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cavanaugh works at
Dr. Cavanaugh has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cavanaugh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cavanaugh speaks Portuguese.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Cavanaugh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cavanaugh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cavanaugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cavanaugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.