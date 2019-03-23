Overview

Dr. Colleen Cavanaugh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital.



Dr. Cavanaugh works at Partners In OB/GYN in Pawtucket, RI with other offices in Riverside, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.