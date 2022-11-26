See All Pediatricians in Harrisburg, NC
Dr. Colleen Black, MD

Pediatrics
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Colleen Black, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Harrisburg, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Black works at Novant Health Harrisburg Family Medicine in Harrisburg, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Novant Health Harrisburg Family Medicine
    6555 Kee Ln Ste 200, Harrisburg, NC 28075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 850-0984

Fever
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pharyngitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Esophagitis
Excessive Sweating
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
Headache
Hemorrhoids
Hives
Hydrocele
Hyperlipidemia
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Ringworm
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Separation Anxiety
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Swine Flu
Tension Headache
Throat Pain
Tinea Versicolor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Warts
Wheezing
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 26, 2022
    Dr Black is wonderful. My appointment was right on schedule. She was kind and informative. Highly recommended!
    Mikala Dillard — Nov 26, 2022
    • Pediatrics
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1508032194
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    • Inova Fairfax Hospital
    • Inova Fairfax Hospital
    • Medical College Of Virginia
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

    Dr. Colleen Black, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Black is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Black has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Black accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Black has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Black works at Novant Health Harrisburg Family Medicine in Harrisburg, NC. View the full address on Dr. Black’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Black. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Black.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Black, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Black appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

