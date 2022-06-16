Dr. Colleen Baines, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baines is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colleen Baines, DDS
Dr. Colleen Baines, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Kokomo, IN.
Markland Family Dental927 S Washington St, Kokomo, IN 46901 Directions (765) 240-2041
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
All went well they even match the feelings to the color of my teeth I was impressed
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1609093988
Dr. Baines has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baines accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Baines using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Baines has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Baines. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baines.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baines, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baines appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.