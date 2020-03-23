See All General Surgeons in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Colleen App, MD

Breast Surgery
4.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Colleen App, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.

Dr. App works at Aesthetic Plastic Surgery - John Iacobucci, MD in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Lobular Carconima along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Breast Health & Wellness Center
    630 Kenmoor Ave SE Ste 102, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 920-0825
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Lobular Carconima
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Lobular Carconima

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Priority Health
    • Spectrum Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 23, 2020
    Dr. App is truly invested in her work and her patients. Her visits are comprehensive and she spends the time you need to understand your treatment options. Her emphasis on prevention, understanding of genetics and compassionate care make her stand out. Her entire staff share her dedication and caring attitude. I felt very safe and cared for. She treated my friends and family members in the same way, making me feel like I had a whole team caring for me.
    Laura Lund — Mar 23, 2020
    About Dr. Colleen App, MD

    • Breast Surgery
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1649294091
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • St John Hospital And Med Center
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    • General Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Colleen App, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. App is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. App has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. App has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. App works at Aesthetic Plastic Surgery - John Iacobucci, MD in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Dr. App’s profile.

    Dr. App has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Lobular Carconima, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. App on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. App. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. App.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. App, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. App appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

