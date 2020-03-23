Overview

Dr. Colleen App, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. App works at Aesthetic Plastic Surgery - John Iacobucci, MD in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Lobular Carconima along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.