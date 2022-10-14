Overview

Dr. Colin Zdenek, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brainerd, MN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center.



Dr. Zdenek works at Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic in Brainerd, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Fracture and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.