Dr. Colin Zdenek, DPM

Podiatry
5 (16)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Colin Zdenek, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brainerd, MN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center.

Dr. Zdenek works at Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic in Brainerd, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Fracture and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic
    2024 S 6th St, Brainerd, MN 56401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 14, 2022
    I had ankle replacement in June 2022. It was the best choice. My pain is gone and I'm able to do more things without pain. Dr. Zdenek explained my surgery and recovery in ways I could clearly understand. I am very thankful for him and his team!! I would highly recommend them!!
    Jenny W. — Oct 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Colin Zdenek, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 10 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1568802908
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Colin Zdenek, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zdenek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zdenek has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zdenek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zdenek works at Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic in Brainerd, MN. View the full address on Dr. Zdenek’s profile.

    Dr. Zdenek has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Fracture and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zdenek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Zdenek. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zdenek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zdenek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zdenek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

