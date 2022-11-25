Overview

Dr. Colin Stokol, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from PARIS V - UNIVERSITI RENI DESCARTES / U.F.R. BIOMIDICALE DES SAINTS PERES and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Stokol works at Asher Kimchi Group in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Stroke along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.