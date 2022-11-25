Dr. Colin Stokol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stokol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colin Stokol, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Colin Stokol, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from PARIS V - UNIVERSITI RENI DESCARTES / U.F.R. BIOMIDICALE DES SAINTS PERES and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Stokol works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Asher Kimchi Group8631 W 3rd St Ste 1025E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 855-5999
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stokol?
Dr Stokol is excellent as he doesn’t rush your visit. Carefully he assess you concerned issues. If nedddd he orders tests etc and he follows up In medcnwctoday that is much appreciated and he doesn’t rush you out
About Dr. Colin Stokol, MD
- Neurology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1184753212
Education & Certifications
- PARIS V - UNIVERSITI RENI DESCARTES / U.F.R. BIOMIDICALE DES SAINTS PERES
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stokol has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stokol accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stokol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stokol works at
Dr. Stokol has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Stroke, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stokol on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Stokol. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stokol.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stokol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stokol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.