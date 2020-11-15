See All Neurologists in Grand Island, NE
Dr. Colin Sanner, MD

Neurology
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Colin Sanner, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Grand Island, NE. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara and is affiliated with Ascension Providence, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple and Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest.

Dr. Sanner works at Grand Island Speciality Clinic in Grand Island, NE with other offices in Killeen, TX, Harker Heights, TX and Waco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pulmonology
    705 Orleans Dr, Grand Island, NE 68803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (308) 398-6063
  2. 2
    Neurology
    908 N Howard Ave Ste 109, Grand Island, NE 68803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (308) 398-8997
  3. 3
    Scott & White Clinic
    2405 Clear Creek Rd, Killeen, TX 76549 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (254) 618-1888
  4. 4
    Wellstone Neurology Clinic
    800 W Central Texas Expy Ste 275, Harker Heights, TX 76548 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (254) 618-1070
  5. 5
    Baylor Scott & White Pain Clinic Waco
    50 Hillcrest Medical Blvd Ste 201, Waco, TX 76712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (254) 761-4444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple
  • Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Low Back Pain
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Low Back Pain

Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Low Back Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Insomnia
Restless Leg Syndrome
Tremor
Vertigo
Alzheimer's Disease
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Pain
Concussion
Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diplopia
Dystonia
Epilepsy
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Gait Abnormality
Headache
Herniated Disc
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Memory Evaluation
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Myoclonus
Nerve Conduction Studies
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Polyneuropathy
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Pseudobulbar Affect
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sleep Apnea
Spinal Stenosis
Stroke
Sudoscan
Syncope
Tension Headache
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Acute Stroke
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Aneurysm
Anterior Horn Disease
Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases
Autonomic Disorders
Autonomic Dysreflexia
Back Disorders
Baclofen Pump Therapy
Bell's Palsy
Benign Positional Vertigo
Botox® for Cervical Dystonia
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Botox® for Upper Limb Spasticity
Brachial Plexus Injuries
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Disorders
Brain Injury
Cancer
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebral Palsy
Chiari's Deformity
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Cluster Headache
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Confusion
Cranial Nerve Disorders
Cranial Trauma
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome
Deep Brain Stimulation
Degenerative Spine Disorders
Diabetic Neuropathy
Fibromyalgia
Guillain-Barre Syndrome
Hand Conditions
Head and Neck Conditions
Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia
Huntington's Disease
Hydrocephalus
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Kluver-Bucy Syndrome
Loss of Taste
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis
Lyme Disease
Management of VNS Devices for the Treatment of Epilepsy
Memory Disorders
Meningiomas
Meningitis
Menstrual Migraine
Motor Neuron Disease
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Multiple System Atrophy
Muscle Diseases
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Narcolepsy
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Neck Pain
Nerve Diseases
Nerve Injury
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Neurological Testing
Neuromuscular Diseases
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Nystagmus
Optic Neuritis
Parkinsonism
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Injuries
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Rasmussen's Syndrome
Rathke's Cleft Cyst
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Disorders
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Spasticity
Spina Bifida
Spinal Cord and Brain Disorders
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)
Spine Disorders
Spinocerebellar Ataxia
Stiff-Man Syndrome
Stroke Prevention
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Temporal Arteritis
Thrombolytic Therapy
Thrombosis
Tic Disorders
Torticollis
Tourette's Syndrome
Traumatic Brain Injury
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Tuberous Sclerosis
Ulnar Neuropathy
Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS)
Vascular Disease
Vasculitis
Visual Field Defects
Wrist Disorders
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    Nov 15, 2020
    excellent. treated me for narcolepsy/cataplesie, fibromyalgia, migraine & unspecified neurological disorders.
    Janet Williams — Nov 15, 2020
    About Dr. Colin Sanner, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558377879
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Arizona Health Sciences Center
    Internship
    • Our Lady Of Mercy Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Arizona
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
