Dr. Colin Ross, MD

Psychiatry
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Colin Ross, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Ross works at Dr. Colin Ross in Richardson, TX with other offices in Cedar Park, TX.

Locations

    Dr. Colin Ross
    1701 Gateway Blvd Ste 349, Richardson, TX 75080
    Trauma Recovery Institute PA
    700 Market St Ste 105, Cedar Park, TX 78613
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas

    Dec 08, 2022
    Dr. Ross helped me unravel my disorderly way of thinking and helped me think more logically. He is firm yet very compassionate and cares deeply for his patients. He is an expert when it comes to those suffering from DID.
    Jenny — Dec 08, 2022
    About Dr. Colin Ross, MD

    Psychiatry
    38 years of experience
    English
    1437266392
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ross has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

