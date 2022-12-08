Dr. Ross has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colin Ross, MD
Overview
Dr. Colin Ross, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Dr. Colin Ross1701 Gateway Blvd Ste 349, Richardson, TX 75080 Directions (972) 918-9588
Trauma Recovery Institute PA700 Market St Ste 105, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (737) 228-0538
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ross helped me unravel my disorderly way of thinking and helped me think more logically. He is firm yet very compassionate and cares deeply for his patients. He is an expert when it comes to those suffering from DID.
About Dr. Colin Ross, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ross accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.