Dr. Colin Rock, MD

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
3.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Colin Rock, MD is a Registered Nurse in Lakewood, WA. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital.

Dr. Rock works at Franciscan Pain Management Clinic at St. Clare in Lakewood, WA. They are accepting new patients.

  1. 1
    Franciscan Pain Management Clinic at St. Clare
    Franciscan Pain Management Clinic at St. Clare
11311 Bridgeport Way SW Ste 100, Lakewood, WA 98499

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Herniated Disc
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Chronic Postoperative Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Degenerative Disc Disease
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Fibromyalgia
Headache
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Migraine
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Nerve Block, Somatic
Nerve Block, Sympathetic
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Block
Phantom Limb Pain
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Scoliosis
Spinal Nerve Block
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Stellate Ganglion Block
Steroid Injection
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Trigger Point Injection
Upper Back Pain

3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 25 ratings
Patient Ratings (25)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(10)
Jul 03, 2021
Dr. Rock is one heck of a Doc! What can I say, The good doctor and his loyal team of professionals are the best in the west when it comes to pain management. They are literally my Rock(s)! I've been a patient for a few years now and have referred countless friends and family who are in need of some relief and tired of gritting their teeth. Dr. Rock will get you right, will ease the pain at night and help you get back on track in life before you get left….! Tell him Donna sent you, you won't regret it.
Donna — Jul 03, 2021
  Nursing (Registered Nurse)
  12 years of experience
  English
  1679884894
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

  NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
  Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

  St. Clare Hospital

Dr. Colin Rock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Rock has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Rock works at Franciscan Pain Management Clinic at St. Clare in Lakewood, WA.

25 patients have reviewed Dr. Rock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

