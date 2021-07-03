Dr. Colin Rock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colin Rock, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Colin Rock, MD is a Registered Nurse in Lakewood, WA. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital.
Dr. Rock works at
Locations
-
1
Franciscan Pain Management Clinic at St. Clare11311 Bridgeport Way SW Ste 100, Lakewood, WA 98499 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rock?
Dr. Rock is one heck of a Doc! What can I say, The good doctor and his loyal team of professionals are the best in the west when it comes to pain management. They are literally my Rock(s)! I’ve been a patient for a few years now and have referred countless friends and family who are in need of some relief and tired of gritting their teeth. Dr. Rock will get you right, will ease the pain at night and help you get back on track in life before you get left….! Tell him Donna sent you, you won’t regret it.
About Dr. Colin Rock, MD
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1679884894
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Clare Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rock has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rock using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rock works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Rock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.