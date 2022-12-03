Dr. Colin Pero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colin Pero, MD
Overview
Dr. Colin Pero, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery.
Dr. Pero works at
Locations
-
1
Dallas Sinus Center11970 N Central Expy Ste 400, Dallas, TX 75243 Directions (214) 382-5100
-
2
Legacy Medical Village5425 W Spring Creek Pkwy Ste 170, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (214) 382-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Principal Life
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pero?
Dr. Pero is very personable & I love the new office.
About Dr. Colin Pero, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1710197413
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illiniois-Chicago
- Charity Hosp of New Orleans
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- Baylor University
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pero has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pero works at
Dr. Pero has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Nasal Polyp and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pero speaks Spanish.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Pero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.