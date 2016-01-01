Dr. Ottey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colin Ottey, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Colin Ottey, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cumberland, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UPMC Western Maryland.
Potomac Behavioral and Occupational Therapy249 Henderson Ave, Cumberland, MD 21502 Directions (240) 362-7444
Phoenix Health Center LLC217 E ANTIETAM ST, Hagerstown, MD 21740 Directions (240) 420-0000
- UPMC Western Maryland
- Cigna
About Dr. Colin Ottey, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1649453101
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Ottey accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ottey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ottey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ottey.
