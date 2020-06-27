Overview

Dr. Colin Neumann, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd and Clark Memorial Health.



Dr. Neumann works at Advanced ENT and Allergy, PLLC in New Albany, IN with other offices in Jeffersonville, IN and Leitchfield, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Enlarged Turbinates along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.