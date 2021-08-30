Dr. Colin McCannel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCannel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colin McCannel, MD
Dr. Colin McCannel, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Mayo Medical School and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Locations
Sherwood J. Isenberg M.d. Inc.100 Stein Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 794-9581
Stein Eye Center1807 Wilshire Blvd Ste 203, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Directions (310) 829-0160
UCLA Stein Eye Institute200 Stein Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Brilliant, amazing doctor & surgeon. He saved my right eye from a detached retina and did a very successful vitrectomy on my left eye. Explains things well, answers all questions, and eases your anxiety. Very highly recommend!
About Dr. Colin McCannel, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- Jules Stein Eye Institute/UCLA
- Jules Stein Eye Inst-UCLA
- Mayo Grad Sch Med
- Mayo Medical School
- California State University, Northridge
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCannel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCannel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCannel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCannel has seen patients for Central Serous Chorioretinopathy, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Diabetic Retinopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCannel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McCannel speaks German.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. McCannel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCannel.
