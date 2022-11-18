Overview

Dr. Colin Marouk, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Broken Arrow, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State University-Center for Health Services and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.



Dr. Marouk works at Warren Clinic Family Medicine-Broken Arrow Medical Office Building in Broken Arrow, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.