Overview

Dr. Colin Ma, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from OXFORD UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Ma works at RETINA NORTHWEST in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.