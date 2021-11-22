Dr. Colin Lyness, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lyness is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colin Lyness, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Colin Lyness, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boise, ID.
Dr. Lyness works at
Locations
Saint Alphonsus Medical Group1072 N Liberty St Ste 303, Boise, ID 83704 Directions (208) 302-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lyness is one of the kindest and most through doctors I have ever had the privilege of seeing. He listens to everything his patients say. Dr Lyness goes out of his way to make sure his patients understand what he has found. Because I wanted to keep my adult daughter informed, he made separate contact with her. I only wish all doctors were like Dr Lyness.
About Dr. Colin Lyness, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1093126229
Education & Certifications
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lyness has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lyness accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lyness has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lyness works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyness. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyness.
