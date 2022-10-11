Overview

Dr. Colin Looney, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Duke University and is affiliated with Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Winchester and Williamson Medical Center.



Dr. Looney works at Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee in Franklin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Hip Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.