Dr. Colin Lentz, DDS

Dentistry
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Colin Lentz, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Dacula, GA. 

Dr. Lentz works at Lanier Valley Dentistry in Dacula, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lanier Valley Dentistry
    3635 Braselton Hwy Ste C, Dacula, GA 30019 (678) 353-1049

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bone Grafting
Dental Bridge
Dental Crown
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Delta Dental
    • Guardian
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 16, 2022
    Dr. Lentz and the entire staff were friendly and informative. I felt like a person rather than a "patient" during my visit. Dr. Lentz talked to me about my treatment needs and explained everything in detail. He was so thorough and detailed and I appreciated the time he spent with me to make me feel comfortable.
    About Dr. Colin Lentz, DDS

    • Dentistry
    • English
    • 1679766927
