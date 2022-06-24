Overview

Dr. Colin Kingston, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hampton, VA. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital, Riverside Regional Medical Center, Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kingston works at Tidewater Orthopaedics in Hampton, VA with other offices in Williamsburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.