Dr. Colin Kingston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kingston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colin Kingston, MD
Overview
Dr. Colin Kingston, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hampton, VA. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital, Riverside Regional Medical Center, Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Kingston works at
Locations
-
1
Tidewater Orthopaedics901 Enterprise Pkwy Ste 900, Hampton, VA 23666 Directions (757) 827-2480Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Tidewater Orthopaedic Associates Inc.4037 IRONBOUND RD, Williamsburg, VA 23188 Directions (757) 827-2480Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
CarePlex Orthopaedic Ambulatory Surgery Center (COASC)3000 Coliseum Dr, Hampton, VA 23666 Directions (757) 736-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
- Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kingston?
I had a total knee done by Dr. Kingston via Maco. Six months out, and I'm physically doing more than before my surgery. I highly recommend him and his staff, especially his PA, Ben Kinsler, and the Tidewater Orthopedics Physical Therapy folks.
About Dr. Colin Kingston, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1447258587
Education & Certifications
- San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium
- Usaf Wilford Hall Med Ctr
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
- University at Albany
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kingston has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kingston accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kingston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kingston works at
Dr. Kingston has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kingston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kingston. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kingston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kingston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kingston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.