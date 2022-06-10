Overview

Dr. Colin Huntley, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Huntley works at Thomas Jefferson Otolaryngology in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Tonsillitis, Laryngitis and Acute Laryngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

