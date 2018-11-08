Dr. Colin Heinle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heinle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colin Heinle, MD
Overview
Dr. Colin Heinle, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Willow Street, PA. They graduated from Georgetown University School of Medicine, Washington DC and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.
Locations
Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster - Willow Street212 Willow Valley Lakes Dr Ste 201A, Willow Street, PA 17584 Directions (717) 299-4871Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lancaster General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Just overall Dr. Heinle took a painful injury and made the process of surgery and recovery smooth and complete. An excellent physician.
About Dr. Colin Heinle, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Brigham & Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachussets-A Harvard Medical School Teaching Hospital
- UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Orthopaedic Surgery Residency, New Brunswick, NJ
- Georgetown University School of Medicine, Washington DC
- Bowdoin College, Brunswick, ME
- Orthopedic Surgery
