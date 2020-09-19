Overview

Dr. Colin Harris, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in North Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Hudson Regional Hospital.



Dr. Harris works at Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists in North Syracuse, NY with other offices in Wayne, NJ, Paramus, NJ and Morristown, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.