Dr. Colin Harris, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Dr. Colin Harris, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in North Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Hudson Regional Hospital.

Dr. Harris works at Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists in North Syracuse, NY with other offices in Wayne, NJ, Paramus, NJ and Morristown, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Heritage Commons
    5496 E Taft Rd Ste C, North Syracuse, NY 13212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 251-3232
  2. 2
    Centers for Neurosurgery, Spine and Orthopaedics
    1680 State Route 23 Ste 250, Wayne, NJ 07470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 633-1122
  3. 3
    Centers for Neurosurgery, Spine, and Orthopedics
    205 Robin Rd Ste 230, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 633-1122
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    NYU Vein Center
    95 Madison Ave Ste 415, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 633-1122
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clara Maass Medical Center
  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Hudson Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Spine Deformities
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Spine Deformities
Back Pain

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MVP Health Care
    • No-Fault Car Insurance
    • POMCO Group
    • QualCare
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 19, 2020
    I met with Dr. Harris to discuss my on going lower back problem. He went over the options with me and made sure I knew there where other options besides surgery. As my condition worsened it was clear that surgery was the best option for my case. He went over the procedure with my wife and I in detail. Then I just had to wait for Insurance approval to proceed. On the day of surgery everything went smoothly. I do not remember talking in the post surgery recovery room, but my wife says he was very informative on everything I should be doing over the next few days. He personally called me a couple of days after surgery to follow up with how I was doing. His bed side manner was very calm and confident through the entire process and he was always available to answer any questions or concerns we had. I would not hesitate to recommend Dr Harris to anyone in need of a spine specialist/surgeon.
    Kenneth Epperly — Sep 19, 2020
    About Dr. Colin Harris, MD

    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1194979435
    Education & Certifications

    • Rush University Medical Center
    • Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
    • New York Medical College
    • Columbia University, New York
    • Orthopedic Surgery
