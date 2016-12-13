See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Colin Gillespie, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Colin Gillespie, MD is a Pulmonologist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Chicago Medical School At Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Gillespie works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Bronchoscopy, Pleural Effusion and Thoracentesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Main Campus
    9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 615-6575
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bronchoscopy
Pleural Effusion
Thoracentesis
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Blastomycosis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.4
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Colin Gillespie, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1487716437
    Education & Certifications

    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    • Chicago Medical School At Rosalind Franklin University
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cleveland Clinic

