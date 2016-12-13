Dr. Colin Gillespie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gillespie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colin Gillespie, MD
Overview
Dr. Colin Gillespie, MD is a Pulmonologist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Chicago Medical School At Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Locations
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (888) 615-6575Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He's a genius from my point of view. He saved my wife's life when her lungs were filling up with fluid. He stopped it. Nice fellow, too. Very thorough. Good bedside manner. Can be light or serious. The real deal.
About Dr. Colin Gillespie, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1487716437
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Chicago Medical School At Rosalind Franklin University
- Critical Care Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
