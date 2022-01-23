See All Plastic Surgeons in Florham Park, NJ
Dr. Colin Failey, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Colin Failey, MD

Oncoplastic Surgery
5 (11)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Colin Failey, MD is an Oncoplastic Surgery Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Oncoplastic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. Failey works at The Peer Group in Florham Park, NJ with other offices in Somerville, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Peer Group for Plastic Surgery
    124 Columbia Tpke, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 307-0536
  2. 2
    Steeplechase Cancer Center
    30 Rehill Ave Ste 3400, Somerville, NJ 08876 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 476-5817

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Morristown Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Benign Tumor
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Benign Tumor
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Failey?

Jan 23, 2022
Dr Failey and his staff were the best! I had my procedure done over the holidays 2021 and Dr Failey went above and beyond to accommodate my schedule. I felt comfortable from start to finish and couldn't be happier with my choice in Dr Failey! and much thanks to his great staff!
Scott — Jan 23, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Colin Failey, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Colin Failey, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Failey to family and friends

Dr. Failey's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Failey

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Colin Failey, MD.

About Dr. Colin Failey, MD

Specialties
  • Oncoplastic Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 19 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1992957922
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • The Methodist Hospital
Fellowship
Residency
  • The Methodist Hospital
Residency
Internship
  • RWJ - New Brunswick|UMDNJ-RWJUH
Internship
Medical Education
  • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Colin Failey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Failey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Failey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Failey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Failey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Failey.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Failey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Failey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Colin Failey, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.