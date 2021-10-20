Dr. Colin Edgerton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edgerton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colin Edgerton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Colin Edgerton, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in SUMMERVILLE, SC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED|Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center, Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and East Cooper Medical Center.
Locations
Articularis Healthcare Group Inc2001 2nd Ave Ste 201, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29486 Directions (843) 567-1336
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Medical Center
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- East Cooper Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
This is one outstanding physician. He is friendly, extremely thorough and knows his business. He spent the time necessary to understand and properly evaluate my condition. I only regret this was a one time encounter. I can fully recommend this doctor without reservation
About Dr. Colin Edgerton, MD
- Rheumatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed|Walter Reed National Military Medical Center
- Madigan Army Mc|Madigan Army Medical Center
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED|Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
