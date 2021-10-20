Overview

Dr. Colin Edgerton, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in SUMMERVILLE, SC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED|Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center, Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and East Cooper Medical Center.



Dr. Edgerton works at Low Country Rheumatology in SUMMERVILLE, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Psoriatic Arthritis and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.