Dr. Colin Eakin, MD
Overview
Dr. Colin Eakin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center and Sequoia Hospital.
Locations
Orthopedics795 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Directions (650) 853-2943
Hospital Affiliations
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
- Sequoia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Eakin and his staff explained everything. They also had hand-outs as reminders and procedures. A year has passed, and I am able to use my left arm without pain.
About Dr. Colin Eakin, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, French
- 1467554543
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital Oakland
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eakin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eakin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eakin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eakin works at
Dr. Eakin has seen patients for Knee Arthroscopy, Shoulder Arthroscopy and Meniscus Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eakin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Eakin speaks French.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Eakin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eakin.
