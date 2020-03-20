See All Oncologists in Spartanburg, SC
Dr. Colin Curran, MD

Oncology
3.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Dr. Colin Curran, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center, Frye Regional Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. Curran works at SMC Center for Hematology Oncology - Spartanburg in Spartanburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Medical Group of the Carolinas - Hematology Oncology - Spartanburg
    380 Serpentine Dr Ste 200, Spartanburg, SC 29303 (864) 560-7050
    Horizon Medical Associates
    1330 Boiling Springs Rd Ste 2100, Spartanburg, SC 29303 (864) 591-1700
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

  • Catawba Valley Medical Center
  • Frye Regional Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Hospital

Anemia
Colorectal Cancer
Skin Screenings
Anemia
Colorectal Cancer
Skin Screenings

Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • APS Healthcare
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Companion Benefit Alternatives
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • NovaNet
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Provider Select, Inc.
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Mar 20, 2020
    Has been my oncologist for 14 years. Thanks to him I was diagnosed early and my cancer is in remission since 2017. He is an excellent doctor and a caring practitioner.
    — Mar 20, 2020
    Oncology
    25 years of experience
    English
    1003810383
    Medical University of South Carolina
    University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
    BOSTON COLLEGE
    Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Dr. Colin Curran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Curran has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Curran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Curran works at SMC Center for Hematology Oncology - Spartanburg in Spartanburg, SC. View the full address on Dr. Curran’s profile.

    Dr. Curran has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Curran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Curran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

