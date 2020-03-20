Dr. Colin Curran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colin Curran, MD
Overview
Dr. Colin Curran, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center, Frye Regional Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital.
Locations
Medical Group of the Carolinas - Hematology Oncology - Spartanburg380 Serpentine Dr Ste 200, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 560-7050
Horizon Medical Associates1330 Boiling Springs Rd Ste 2100, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 591-1700Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Catawba Valley Medical Center
- Frye Regional Medical Center
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- APS Healthcare
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Companion Benefit Alternatives
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Provider Select, Inc.
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
Ratings & Reviews
Has been my oncologist for 14 years. Thanks to him I was diagnosed early and my cancer is in remission since 2017. He is an excellent doctor and a caring practitioner.
About Dr. Colin Curran, MD
- Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- BOSTON COLLEGE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
