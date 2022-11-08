Overview

Dr. Colin Christensen, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital and Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Christensen works at Altais Medical Group - Riverside in Riverside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.