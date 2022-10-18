Overview

Dr. Colin Canham, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Unity Hospital.



Dr. Canham works at Rochester Regional Health in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Hip Fracture and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.